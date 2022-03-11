AIADMK thanks Union Minister for facilitating participation of T.N. devotees in Katchatheevu church festival

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Friday wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs to thank him for facilitating the participation of devotees from Tamil Nadu in the annual festival of St. Antony’s Church at Katchatheevu on March 11 and 12.

Referring to a letter sent in this regard by the AIADMK, he said in a statement: “Owing to your intervention, the Sri Lankan government has allowed the devotees from Tamil Nadu to [participate in] a limited extent.”