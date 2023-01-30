AIADMK terms ‘unacceptable’ invitation given to expelled MP Ravindranath

January 30, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

The AIADMK has termed as “unacceptable” the invitation extended to Theni Member of Parliament P. Ravindranath for participating in meetings of floor leaders in Parliament.

The party spokesperson and former School Education Minister, Vaigai Chelvan, however, conceded the fact that the party had “only one representative” in the Lok Sabha. “We had given a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the party’s decision [against the Theni MP, who was expelled from the party in July last year]. So far, no action has been taken.”

Referring to the proceedings in the Supreme Court on the party affairs, the spokesperson said “we are awaiting favourable rulings. As soon as the full control over the party is entrusted with Edappadi K. Palaniswami [the interim general secretary], we will take further action.”

As far as the party was concerned, former Union Minister and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambi Durai, now a Member of Parliament through Rajya Sabha, represented it in both the meetings, being the leader of the party in the Upper House, the spokesperson clarified.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, in a statement, referred to the vacancy in the post of directors of various wings of the Public Health Department and Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University and asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that the posts be filled at the earliest.

In another statement, the former interim general secretary of the party, V.K. Sasikala, reiterated the demand of farmers in the Cauvery delta for extending the water release from the Mettur dam for 15 days in view of the dam’s comfortable storage. Otherwise, crop loss might arise over an extent of two lakh acres.