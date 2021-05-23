AIADMK tells members to strictly follow party rules

Leadership issues gag order to functionaries

The AIADMK, on Sunday, warned of severe action against those involved in anti-party activities or acting against its bylaws or principles.

It warned of action against floating peravais named after party leaders, portraying names and portraits of some leaders in a bad light, posting anti-party content on social media, among others.

In a joint statement, AIADMK leaders O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the party would never allow praises on any individual or attempts to use the party for anyone’s personal gains.

Those who intend to work for the party should focus on serving the people and should develop their interest in science and improve their talents, the leaders contended. None of the party functionaries or those in the party should air his or her comments either in any public space or on social media over the next course of action of the AIADMK or the party’s positions on various issues or criticise the party, they insisted.

“If anyone is found involved in activities, violating the party’s directives in the future, they will be removed from primary membership and legal action will be resorted to against them,” they warned.