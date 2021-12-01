‘AIADMK targeting Stalin on floods politically’

CHENNAI

01 December 2021 00:57 IST

The AIADMK was criticising Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s handling of the floods in the State out of political vendetta, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said on Tuesday.

Mr. Alagiri said the Chief Minister had been working hard, visiting flood-hit areas and offering solace and assistance to the affected people.

On the contrary, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa used to only survey flood-hit areas from a helicopter and never got down from her luxury car, he alleged and added that the people of the State would never forget the 2015 floods that occurred during her regime.

Advertising

Advertising

He alleged that during the erstwhile AIADMK regime, the State Disaster Management Authority did not even meet once before December 2, 2015.

“A government should take preventive steps before a disaster strikes. Providing relief afterwards cannot be the right disaster management,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri was of the view that the people were praising Mr. Stalin for his efforts and it was important that the AIADMK supported him.