AIADMK supports Tamil Nadu govt. over Phase II of Hogenakkal Drinking Water Project

Karnataka has no right to oppose it, says Panneerselvam

Expressing solidarity with the Tamil Nadu government’s plan to implement Phase II of Hogenakkal Drinking Water Project in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Sunday condemned Karnataka’s opposition to it.

“Karnataka, which refuses to release the quantum of water in the Cauvery it is legally bound to do as per the Supreme Court judgment unless all its reservoirs are filled up, does not have any legal and moral right to prevent the implementation of the Phase II of Hogenakkal Drinking Water Project within Tamil Nadu,” former Chief Minister Panneerselvam said.

Maintaining that Tamil Nadu had all rights over the project, Mr. Panneerselvam said: “This government should definitely implement this project. The AIADMK would extend its complete support.” Karnataka opposed any project in Tamil Nadu and its latest opposition was only part of this trend, he charged.

Recalling the steps taken by the AIADMK government under M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa over Hogenakkal Drinking Water Project, he said a detailed project report was prepared in 1986, but it could not be implemented owing to lack of funds even though a DPR was prepared in 1994 with a revised budget outlay.

In 2005, then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa sent a proposal to the Union government and eventually the foundation stone for the project was unveiled in 2008, he claimed and contended when AIADMK came to power in 2011, only 18% of the project had been completed though over 50% of it should have been completed.

“Within two years, 82% of the works were completed and she dedicated the project to the nation through virtual event on May 29, 2013,” he recalled.