AIADMK supporting Centre that is against Tamil language, identity and pride: Kanimozhi

Aruppukottai

27 December 2020 14:24 IST

“Although only four months remain for the present government, the AIADMK chose to not speak against the anti-farmer legislations to cling on to power,” the DMK MP said.

People should reject the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government that could not muster courage to question the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre acting against the interests of Tamil language, identity and pride, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP M. Kanimozhi said.

Addressing a ‘makkal gram sabha’ meeting at Palavanatham near Aruppukottai on December 27, Ms. Kanimozhi charged that those going to banks seeking loans were confronted with officials who could not speak Tamil but only Hindi.

“This is the case even in railway stations and airport. This happened even to me at an airport. When I said I don’t know Hindi and asked that I be spoken to in English, I was asked if I lived in India. This happened at an airport in Tamil Nadu,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Tamil Nadu government should have questioned the Centre, but did not have the courage for it, she said. “We need to pack off such a government,” she said.

Ms. Kanimozhi said the AIADMK government supported the Centre on the three farm legislations, which were against the interests of farmers. “Although only four months are left for the present government, the AIADMK chose to not speak against the legislations to cling on to power.”

Students were being denied scholarships, she said. “This Government has betrayed farmers, women, and the educated youth by failing to generate jobs,” she alleged.