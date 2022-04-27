AIADMK stages walkout over electrocution deaths

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing the media along with AIADMK MLAs after they staged a walkout from the Assembly. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

April 27, 2022 17:01 IST

Govt. did not take sufficient precautionary measures, says Palaniswami

The AIADMK staged a walkout from the Assembly on Wednesday, alleging that the DMK government did not take sufficient precautionary measures, leading to the loss of 11 lives and injuries to many others during a religious procession at Kalimedu in Thanjavur district.

During his speech after a few MLAs moved a special call attention motion on the electrocution, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami of the AIADMK said electricity supply would usually be stopped in areas where such a religious procession was to be taken out. But it was not done at Kalimedu.

He said there was no proper planning for such processions and sought action against those responsible for the accident.

The former Chief Minister urged the government to grant a solatium of ₹25 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He said his party extended a solatium of ₹1 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Referring to the loss of two lives in a stampede during the Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the Vaigai during the Chithirai festival in Madurai earlier this month, Mr. Palaniswami said Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu had said such accidents would not happen in the future. “But, despite his assurance, this accident has happened, and 11 lives have been lost,” he said, before leading AIADMK members out.

G. Anbalagan of the DMK (Kumbakonam); K. Selvaperunthagai of the Congress (Sriperumbudur); G.K. Mani of the PMK (Pennagaram); Nainar Nagenthran of the BJP; T. Ramachandran of the CPI; M. Chinnadurai of CPI(M) (Gandarvakottai); Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan; and Thiruchengodu MLA E.R. Eswaran also spoke, condoling with the death of 11 persons.