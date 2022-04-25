AIADMK stages walkout from Assembly over remarks about Jayalalithaa

Party members staged the walkout even though the statements were expunged by the Assembly Speaker.

The AIADMK staged a walkout of the House over certain remarks made by a Minister, despite Assembly Speaker M. Appavu’s clarification that they were not included in the Assembly records.

During his speech, Congress legislator K. Selvaperunthagai mentioned former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s name, which was strongly objected to by the AIADMK members. The Chair eventually expunged the remarks.

When Mr. Selvaperunthagai pointed out that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s stand in the past, AIADMK MLA A. Govindasamy (Pappireddipatti) rose to make some remarks, which led to the DMK members strongly reacting to it.

Claiming that a Minister used unparliamentary words, some of the AIADMK MLAs came close to the Chair and objected to it. Though the Speaker clarified that Minister’s remarks were not included in the Assembly records, the AIADMK MLAs did not relent.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said: “The Speaker has clarified that the Minister’s remarks has not been included in the Assembly records but the AIADMK MLAs are insisting. Looks like they are looking for a reason to stage a walkout.”

AIADMK’s Deputy Floor Leader O. Panneerselvam led his party members to stage a walkout. Eventually, they returned to take part in the House proceedings.

Later, Mr. Panneerselvam cited the facemasks in public places rule and wondered whether it was not in effect within the House as many were not seen using it. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the rule on facemasks while in public places was never relaxed and said everyone was encouraged to use facemasks for their own good.