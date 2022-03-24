Tamil Nadu

AIADMK stages walkout, boycotts proceedings in the Assembly

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing the media persons after staging a walkout from the Assembly on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan
Special Correspondent CHENNAI March 24, 2022 16:17 IST
Updated: March 24, 2022 16:17 IST

The AIADMK walked out of the Assembly on the last day of the proceedings too and further boycotted the replies made by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam.

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami and AIADMK deputy floor leader O. Panneerselvam arrived at the House at 10 a.m. and remained there as a few Bills were introduced by Ministers. When the Chair invited Mr. Rajan to deliver his reply to the debate, Mr. Palaniswami attempted to speak.

Advertising
Advertising

Though Speaker M. Appavu did not allow it, a persistent Mr. Palaniswami attempted to speak but in vain. After the unsuccessful attempts, Mr. Palaniswami staged a walkout along with the party members.

Read more...