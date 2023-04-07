AIADMK stages walk out

April 07, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK MLAs staged a walk-out from the Assembly on Thursday, contending that Speaker M. Appavu did not allow them to respond as ruling DMK members levelled various charges against the erstwhile AIADMK government.

DMK MLA A.P. Nandakumar made some remarks, which were objected to by the AIADMK members. Later, Mr. Appavu expunged the remarks of the Anaikattu legislator. The AIADMK members also objected to some remarks made by another DMK MLA Nivedha M. Murugan (Poompuhar).

AIADMK whip S.P. Velumani said the Chair was being “biased” and expressed his “disappointment”. He went on to compare the functions of former Speaker P. Dhanapal during the erstwhile AIADMK government.

However, Mr. Appavu maintained that the debate was not on the functioning of the incumbent Speaker and the former Speaker. He maintained that he conducted the proceedings in a non-partisan manner.

The AIADMK objected yet again to certain remarks made by Mr. Murugan. Mr. Velumani said his party members were not being allowed to respond to the charges and led his party members out.

BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran requested the Speaker to extend an invitation to the AIADMK members to return to the House. Mr. Appavu said he was extending an invitation but in vain.

Meanwhile, AIADMK MLA A.K. Selvaraj (who had stepped out earlier) entered the House, unaware that his party had staged a walkout, only to rush out, realising it later. The other two who entered the House after the AIADMK walkout were the party’s expelled legislators, O. Panneerselvam and Paul Manoj Pandian.

Leader of the House Duraimurugan said the Speaker had magnanimously extended an invitation to them to return and if they didn’t, Mr. Nagenthran had to take the blame.