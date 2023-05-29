AIADMK stages State-wide protest demanding Stalin’s resignation

May 29, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK on Monday staged protests in several district headquarters across the State demanding the resignation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over spurious liquor deaths, law and order issues, bribery and inefficiency in governance, among other allegations.

In a statement, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said his party will make continuous efforts to remove the DMK from power.

AIADMK headquarters secretary S.P. Velumani led a protest in Pollachi, where he claimed that the portfolio of Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was changed only because he made allegations of corruption against family members of the Chief Minister.

In Krishnagiri, Deputy General Secretary K.P. Munusamy criticised the ₹10-lakh solatium to the kin of those who died after consuming spurious liquor.

In Dindigul, former Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan claimed that ganja was rampant in various parts of the State.

Former Minister P. Thangamani led a protest at Poonga Salai in Namakkal district, where he pointed out that even the DMK’s alliance partners were criticising the government over irregularities in the functioning of Tasmac. He alleged that the Chief Minister was protecting Prohibition Minister V. Senthilbalaji.

At Vadipatti in Madurai district, former Minister R.B. Udhayakumar demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister over various charges, including the amassing of wealth by his family members through corrupt means.

Former Minister M.C. Sampath led a protest in Cuddalore, where he questioned the silence of leaders of the DMK’s alliance partners on various issues concerning the people.

In Tiruvallur, former Minister B.V. Ramanaa questioned the revenue generated by unlicensed bars (which have been closed down for the past one week) till last week, and whom it benefited.

Leading a protest in Tiruvarur, former Minister R. Kamaraj criticised the DMK government for allegedly not fulfilling the electoral promises it made two years ago.

