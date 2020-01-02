AIADMK slightly ahead in Tiruvannamalai

AIADMK and DMK had won 13 and 11 Panchayat Union wards respectively as the counting of votes polled in the two-phased rural local bodies elections held on December 27 and 30 in Tiruvannamalai district made slow progress.

According to information received from the District Electoral Office, contestants from other categories including Independents, have won in three seats in the district.

In Tiruvannamalai panchayat union, AIADMK won in three wards and DMK in two.

Five village panchayat presidents who were elected from Tiruvannamalai Block received their election certificate at a counting centre in Tiruvannamalai.

A total of 151 candidates are contesting for the post of ward members from 34 wards.

For 340 panchayat union ward members’ posts, three persons were elected unopposed and 1,430 candidates were in the running.

For the 813 village panchayat president posts, 2,816 candidates are in the fray. Another 47 were elected unopposed for their village panchayat presidents’ posts. There are 12,192 contestants for 6,207 village panchayat wards and another 1,544 were elected unopposed.

The results of District Panchayat Ward members are likely to be released later in the night and the entire process is likely to come to a close before Friday afternoon.