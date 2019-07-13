AIADMK slandering DMK on NEET issue, claims Stalin

Dismissing Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s assertion that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was a result of the erstwhile UPA regime, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday accused the AIADMK government of trying to pin the blame on his party through blatant lies after failing to get the President’s nod for the Bills seeking an exemption for Tamil Nadu from the test.

In a statement issued in Chennai on Friday, Mr. Stalin said former DMK president M. Karunanidhi had opposed NEET when it was introduced during the UPA government. “Even though we were in the UPA government, Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) wrote to then Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad opposing it and filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court challenging NEET. It is only under the present AIADMK government in the State and the BJP government at the Centre that NEET has been imposed on Tamil Nadu,” he said.

“Even after the [NEET exemption] Bills were returned 21 months ago, the AIADMK Ministers and the Chief Minister have been misleading the Assembly. They don’t even seem to understand what ‘withheld’ [by the President] means,” he said.

The DMK leader said that while Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar had claimed that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had taken a policy decision against common entrance tests for professional courses, he had forgotten that the same was struck down by the Madras High Court when the AIADMK was in power.

It was only during Karunanidhi’s tenure as Chief Minister that legislation was enacted abolishing the common entrance test, he said.