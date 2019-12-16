AIADMK sets up district-wise committees for local body polls

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday came out with its list of the composition of district-wise committees to monitor the party’s work for polls in rural local bodies to be held in 27 districts of the State.

The party deployed the services of all Ministers and senior functionaries for party work. As Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam are expected to tour the State for the election campaign, they have not been included in any of the committees. As of now, except for two party districts – Salem (Urban) and Krishnagiri – committees for the remaining 38 districts have been set up.

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan and Local Administration Minister S. P.Velumani have been entrusted with the task in charge of two party district units each – Erode (Urban and Rural) and Coimbatore - (Urban and Rural) respectively. The Salem (Rural), for which Mr Palaniswami is still the district secretary, will be handled by a committee including former Ministers C. Ponnaiyan and S. Semmalai. The chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-op. Bank, R. Elangovan, and Ulundurpet’s Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), R. Kumaraguru, both considered close to the Chief Minister, have also been included in the committee for Salem (Rural).

Since some of the administrative districts such as Chennai, Villupuram and Vellore do not have elections, the party has drafted Fisheries Minister, D. Jayakumar for Tiruvallur West; C.Ve. Shanmugam for Cuddalore West and Commercial Taxes Minister, K.C. Veeramani for Tiruvannamalai South.

The notable omission is the party propaganda secretary and four-time Karur Member of Parliament, M. Thambi Durai, from the district committee for Karur, where Transport Minister and the local district secretary, M.R. Vijayabhaskar, will handle the election work along with five others.

Likewise, the party deputy secretary and former Minister, K. P. Munusamy, who lost to A. Chellakumar of the Congress in the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency, has not yet been included in any of the panels. It remains to be seen whether Mr. Thambi Durai and Mr. Munusamy will be accommodated in the panel for Krishnagiri, which is the home district for both.

As a mark of rehabilitation, the party has roped in V. Maitreyan, former MP and who was said to be “sulking for quite some time for having been sidelined,” and M. Manikandan, Ramanathapuram MLA who was dropped from the State Cabinet in August, for the election work. Dr. Maitreyan has been made a member of the committee for Tiruvallur East and Dr. Manikandan, for Ramanathapuram.

On Sunday night, the party released its third list of candidates for 14 more party districts. With this, it has named the nominees for a total for 30 districts.