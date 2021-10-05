AIADMK seeks transfer of Ranipet Collector

Petition submitted to State Election Commission

The AIADMK on Monday submitted a complaint to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission alleging that oral instructions to Returning Officers were given by Ranipet District Collector to prolong the counting beyond midnight.

In a representation to the TNSEC, the party sought the immediate transfer of Ranipet District Collector. In the petition, AIADMK advocate wing joint secretary alleged that the District Collector-cum-District Election Officer in Ranipet on Monday morning had issued oral orders to all Returning Officers that counting procedure should be prolonged beyond midnight.

If the District Collector continued as the District Election Officer, “we have no hope that the election will be conducted in a free and fair manner”, the representation said.

In Kancheepuram and other districts too, the same instructions were given to the ROs, he claimed.