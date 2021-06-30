AIADMK seeks more time for organisational polls

Party sent communication to Election Commission 10 days ago, say sources

The AIADMK has sought extension of time for six more months from the Election Commission to conduct organisational elections.

The communication was sent to the panel about 10 days ago, say sources in the party, citing the prevalence of the pandemic as the primary reason. Besides, the party requires some more time to organise itself, in the light of its defeat in the Assembly election.

In fact, even in April, the party had made a similar request but the panel, a few weeks ago, asked it to complete the process by mid-July. “Apparently, our earlier communication for extension did not reach the officials concerned in the Commission. This time, we have sent another request, enclosing a copy of the earlier one, both by conventional post and e-mail,” explained a source who represents the party before the Commission on such matters.

The last time the party held organisational polls was during August 2014-April 2015. On August 29, 2014, the then Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, was elected general secretary of the party for the seventh time. The organisational polls should be held once in five years, according to rule 30 (ii) of the party constitution.

As the party, through a series of amendments in September 2017, created the posts of coordinator and co-coordinator in the place of general secretary and authorised the general council to elect occupants for the two posts instead of the earlier arrangement of all primary members electing the general secretary, a party veteran explained that the poll process would begin at the lowest rung of the organisation — branch. Subsequently, the process will cover the levels of panchayat union and district.

Even if the Commission accepts the party’s request for one more round of extension, the coming months are likely to be eventful for the organisation, according to many long-standing members of the party. Already, former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala is making efforts to return to active politics. On a daily basis, her office is releasing audio clips of her conversations with a number of her supporters. Resolutions have been adopted by a number of district units of the party, accusing her of “seeking to capture” the party.

As local body polls may be held later this year not only for village panchayats, panchayat unions and district panchayats in nine districts, but also for town panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations all over the State, the party has to keep its machinery ready for another round of intense electoral battle. Besides, the party leadership has to ensure cohesion within the ranks of the organisation and demonstrate that it can put behind it the events leading to the elections of the legislature party leader in May and other office-bearers this month, the veterans pointed out.

As regards convening the general council, they add that the last meeting of the Council took place on January 9, which, according to some, was meant for 2020. For the current year, the Council can be convened, but the pandemic has come in the way. However, there is a possibility of it the party executive holding its meeting soon, once the normality returns, the members added.