AIADMK seeks CBI probe into detection of fake hologram

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the use of fake holograms by distilleries in the Union Territory.

In a complaint to Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday, party leader in the Assembly A. Anbalagan said that the government had started fixing of holograms in liquor bottles starting 2006, to avoid evasion of tax.

The Excise Department started affixing hologram to eliminate evasion of tax to the government. After the introduction of hologram, revenue to the government had significantly increased, he said.

“However, for the last few years, due to lack of supervision and with the collusion of excise officials posted in the distilleries, lot of malpractices have taken place in the manufacturing units. Recently, fake holograms have been detected in a distillery,” he said in the complaint.

The Lt. Governor should order a CBI probe into the “misdeeds” by the distillery owners, he added.