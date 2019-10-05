AIADMK seeks BJP’s support for Vikravandi, Nanguneri bypolls

The BJP will extend its support to the AIADMK during campaigning to the upcoming bypolls in two Assembly constituencies — Vikravandi and Nanguneri — continuing the alliance formed for the Lok Sabha polls.

On Friday, AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar met senior BJP leaders at the State BJP headquarters, Kamalalayam, to formally request the party for support.

Campaign strategy

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan said AIADMK leaders had spoken multiple times to the BJP’s central leadership and finalised the campaign deal.

“Today, Mr. Jayakumar came and sought our support and wanted to know who would be campaigning from our side. The talks ended fruitfully because we already have an existing alliance. We will give them a list of leaders who will be available to campaign,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

When asked why there was a perception that all was not well with the alliance, he said this was only debated in the media.

‘No issues’

“There were no issues raised by the AIADMK or from our side. Since there is no president for the State unit at present, they spoke directly to our central leadership,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

To a query as to why the BJP didn’t campaign during the Vellore bypoll, he said party leaders were busy adding new members to the party.