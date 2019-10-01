AIADMK seeks BJP’s support for Nanguneri, Vikravandi bypolls

The AIADMK has formally sought the BJP’s support for the Nanguneri and Vikravandi byelections, according to Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam.

To a query why his party hadn’t approached the BJP when it had been making efforts to secure the support of other parties, Mr. Panneerselvam told reporters in Tirumazhisai on Monday that he, along with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, met the BJP general secretary and in-charge for Tamil Nadu, P. Muralidhar Rao, and discussed the matter. The alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP, formed at the time of the Lok Sabha election earlier this year, will continue, he said. However, he denied the suggestion that his party had broached the topic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Prime Minister’s visit was purely for IIT functions,” he said.

Puducherry poll

To a question on Puducherry, where the BJP is said to be considering fielding its nominee in the bypoll to the Kamaraj Nagar constituency, which goes against the AIADMK’s stand of support for the AINRC, Mr. Panneerselvam said his observations pertained to Tamil Nadu. When pressed further, he said “depending upon the situation” his party would hold discussions with the BJP.

He denied the contention that the Centre was neglecting Tamil in its examinations. The recent Keeladi archaeological findings had confirmed Tamil’s antiquity, and that it was older than other languages, he said.

A source in the BJP said Mr. Rao had conveyed the AIADMK’s request for support to Mr. Modi. “Mr. Modi said he will speak to party president Amit Shah and provide support during the campaign,” the source said.