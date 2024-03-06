AIADMK seeks answers from DMK on steps taken against drug menace

March 06, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK organisation secretary D. Jayakumar on Tuesday demanded answers from the DMK government to the questions raised by the party’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on the measures taken to tackle the drug menace in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he referred to the questions, including the steps taken to eradicate the menace and the reason for giving a position in the DMK’s NRI wing to Jaffer Sadiq, who was allegedly involved in many drug cases.

Mr. Jayakumar further said that the government should take stringent action to eliminate the menace.

