AIADMK says it will support TN govt.’s “legal measures” on NEET

05 February 2022 15:47 IST

The party however, did not take part in a meeting of floor leaders of the House, held at the Secretariat on Saturday

The AIADMK has expressed its support for all “legal measures” taken by the State government to get exemption from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for students of Tamil Nadu in admission to medical courses.

In a letter written on Friday to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin [the contents of which were made public on Saturday], O. Panneerselvam, coordinator of the party and former Chief Minister, reiterated that his party stood firm in the matter. The views of the party were expressed on the floor of the Assembly and at a meeting of all parties held on January 8.

Mr. Panneerselvam mentioned that he received a letter from the Chief Minister on February 3 to nominate a representative of the AIADMK to the meeting in the light of Governor R.N. Ravi having returned the NEET bill to the Assembly for reconsideration.