AIADMK says it accepts EWS quota ruling, will boycott today’s meeting

Organisation secretary Jayakumar says his party backs the SC verdict upholding the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment, which provides reservation for economically weaker sections

Breaking its silence on the issue of the 10% quota for the economically weaker sections of the general category, the AIADMK on Friday said it would not take part at Saturday’s meeting of leaders of the legislature parties called by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the matter.

D. Jayakumar, AIADMK organisation secretary and former Fisheries Minister, told The Hindu that his party accepted the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment, which provides 10% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections.

On Thursday, The Hindu published a report that the AIADMK, the principal Opposition party, had been silent on the issue. The party has now come down heavily on the ruling DMK for seeking to “dissemble” its stand.

In a statement issued earlier in the day, Mr. Jayakumar said any quota should be introduced without affecting the interests of any section.

He also contended that the 10% quota law was “based on the recommendation” of a commission that was established in 2006 when the DMK shared power with the Congress at the Centre. The BJP implemented it in 2019.

The former Minister faulted the DMK for not consulting other parties when the litigation on the law was pending in the Supreme Court.

He recalled that when the 69% reservation system ran into an obstacle in the early 1990s in the light of the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Mandal Commission recommendations, the then Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, led leaders of various parties to New Delhi and explained the State’s stand to the then Prime Minister, P.V. Narasimha Rao.

Later, the quota system was included in the Ninth Schedule. For this, DK leader K. Veeramani gave her the title of ‘social justice custodian’.

‘Allies backing quota’

Mr. Jayakumar said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should take steps to safeguard the 69% reservation system, for which AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa obtained “legal protection”. He said the DMK’s allies — the Congress and the CPI(M) — were supporting the 10% quota after realising the “double-dealing” of the Chief Minister.

Accusing the DMK of deceit on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) issue, the former Minister recalled how the party had assured people at the time of the Assembly election that it would get the Tamil Nadu candidates exempted from NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses.