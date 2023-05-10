ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK says BJP won’t pressure it to take in Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran and Sasikala

May 10, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK organisation secretary and former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Tuesday hoped that the BJP would not pressure the AIADMK to accommodate the AMMK, led by T.T.V. Dhinakaran, and groups, led by O. Panneerselvam and V.K. Sasikala, into the alliance. 

Interacting with journalists, Mr. Jayakumar replied in the negative when asked whether the BJP would try to have the three groups included indirectly in the coalition. He reiterated that there was no place for Mr. Panneerselvam, Ms. Sasikala and Mr. Dhinakaran in the party.  

As for Monday’s meeting between Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Dhinakaran, Mr. Jayakumar said there was no other option for the former than what he did because the AIADMK had slammed the door in his face.

