AIADMK run into angry cadre of former ally

The ruling AIADMK faced embarrassing moments as its Ministers and leaders were prevented by the cadres of its former electoral ally Puthiya Tamilagam from using the party flag and the photograph of its founder K. Krishnasamy during the campaign in bypoll-bound Nanguneri on Thursday.

The Devendrakula Vellalar voters living in 20 villages in the constituency had threatened to boycott the poll as the State government had not recognised seven caste sub-sects as ‘Devendrakula Vellalar’ through formal gazette notification.

The Devendrakula Vellalar voters have hoisted black flags in their villages since then as a mark of their protest. They said seven caste sub-sects such as kudumban, pannaadi, kadaiyan, pallan, kaalaadi, vathiriyaan and devendrakulathaan should be declared as Devendrakula Vellalar instead of identifying them by their sub-sects.

Though this demand had been forwarded to the State government on various occasions, no step had been taken till date. Hence, members of these castes would boycott the Nanguneri bypoll, they announced.

This appeal is being repeatedly made by their leaders Dr. Krishnasamy and Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder B. John Pandian and others. The ministers, on landing at Nanguneri recently for the bypoll work, met the latter at his residence here in a bid to appease him so that the ‘black flag’ protest would be withdrawn and Devendrakula Vellalar would back the ruling party candidate V. Narayanan.

However, Mr. John did not give any assurance on extending support to the AIADMK.

When the ruling party campaign vehicles used the photos of Dr. Krishnasamy, and the PT flag during electioneering, the party cadres resisted it.