AIADMK rule will be over in six months, says Stalin

CHENNAI

20 September 2020 00:08 IST

He slams the State’s ruling party for not opposing the 3 farm Bills in Parliament

DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Saturday accused Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami of hogging media attention by denying an opportunity to the Opposition to express their views in the Assembly.

In a statement here, he alleged that there was no space for alternative views in the Assembly debates.

“Subsequently they release to the media assembly developments without the views of the Opposition. It is against the democratic norms. The fake drama of the AIADMK government will come to an end in six months,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said he was not allowed to speak on the issue of appointing teachers who had already cleared the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) examinations and remained seniors on the waiting list.

“Instead of giving them jobs the government is conducting examinations every year,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said while Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was an ally of the BJP, had resigned her post to express protest against the farm bills, the AIADMK government had supported it. “The AIADMK government’s attitude proved that it is a slave of political games,” he said, adding that the Chief Minister had not said anything about extension of time granted to oil companies to dig wells in the Cauvery delta region, declared as a protected agriculture zone.

Mr. Stalin said the decision of the AIADMK to hold the Assembly session in Kalaivanar Arangam had thoroughly exposed its animosity towards the new Assembly and secretariat building constructed by DMK leader M. Karunanidhi when he was the Chief Minister.

“The new secretariat was constructed since there was inadequate space at Fort St. George. Now the AIADMK government has conducted the Assembly session in Kalaivanar Arangam to protect itself from the COVID-19,” he said.