AIADMK rule laid base for Dravidian model of development in Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami

DMK has cheated not only the unlettered masses, but also the educated govt. employees, says Palaniswami

The base for the Dravidian model of development that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin speaks about was laid by 32 years of rule by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), making Tamil Nadu the number one State in the country, its interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on September 29.

He credited the AIADMK Government for the increased gross enrolment ratio in higher education in the State by creating new schools and colleges, including 11 government medical colleges.

Addressing a public meeting near Sivakasi organised by the party to condemn the price rise, increase of electricity tariff and property tax by the DMK Government, Mr. Palaniswami said the DMK had cheated not only the unlettered masses, but also the educated people like government employees with its “attractive” poll promises which it has failed to implement.

Shocking bonuses

Besides, not implementing the poll promises like ₹1,000 monthly assistance to women, ₹100 subsidy for gas cylinders, withdrawing the scheme of free distribution of laptops to students and cancelling old age pension to many poor elderly women, the DMK has given two shocking bonuses to the people of the State — increase of power tariff and property tax.

Electricity tariff has been increased in the range of 12% to 52% and it would be further increased 6% every year. “The electricity used to give shock only if people touched it. But, now even the power bill is giving shock to them,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

Similarly, the blood of the poor is being sucked by the Government by way of increasing property tax. “Even huts have not been spared,” he charged.

The hikes in power bill and property tax have come at time when people were already burdened with 30% increase in prices of essential commodities ever since the DMK has come to power.

Government employees cheated too

Even the educated government employees, who were promised of old pension scheme, have been cheated now. “Not only has the old pension scheme been given up, but also the periodical dearness allowance hike has been denied to them.

While the arrears have not been paid, only time will tell whether the latest 4% DA hike announced by the Centre will be implemented or not,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

38 commissions

Stating that the DMK Government has set up 38 commissions to study various important issues, he said it was only a move that could not result in anything good for the people. “If only commissions are to study the issues, what for are the State Minister and bureaucrats,” he asked.

The violence in Kallakurichi over the school issue had revealed the inefficiency of the government. Since there was no prompt action, it led to lawlessness and people attacked the school. “Now, the school building has suffered damages and the agitators are in jail because of this government’s inaction,” he added.

Mr. Edappadi cautioned the Chief Minister to keep his Cabinet colleagues under check as they were indulging in making insulting remarks against the people who had voted them to power.