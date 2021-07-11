AIADMK rewards AMMK returnees with posts

CHENNAI

11 July 2021 16:24 IST

The AIADMK on Sunday assigned positions in the organisation to three persons, who returned to the party from the AMMK.

S.Muthiah, former legislator of Paramakudi and who was one among the 18 MLAs disqualified in 2017, has been made a joint secretary of the MGR Mandram.

Similarly, Pon. Raja, former Ponneri MLA, has been appointed joint secretary of the Amma Peravai and P. Santhanakrishnan, former councillor of the Chennai Corporation, deputy secretary of the Peravai.

While Dr Muthiah went back to the AIADMK a month before the Assembly election in April, Mr Raja and Mr Sanathanakrishnan re-joined the party a few weeks ago.

Royapuram Mano, who left the Congress some months ago to join the AIADMK, R. P. Marudharaja, former MP, and M.C. Damodaran, former Minister, were also appointed joint secretaries of the MGR Mandram.

S. Kalaipunithan, E. Lakshminarayanan and M.A. Xavier, had been made deputy propaganda secretary, joint secretary of the MGR youth wing and deputy secretary of the minorities wing respectively, according to a release issued by O. Panneerselvam, coordinator, and Edappadi K. Palaniswami, co-coordinator.