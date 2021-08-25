AIADMK revamps Cuddalore district units

CHENNAI

25 August 2021 01:09 IST

The AIADMK on Tuesday announced the re-organisation of its units in the Cuddalore district.

Till now, the Cuddalore district had three district units — East, West and Central. Without disturbing the unit for West, the party restructured the other two units — East and Central into three — North, South and East.

A release issued by O. Panneerselvam, coordinator, and Edappadi K. Palaniswami, co-coordinator, stated that the new units would have former Minister M.C. Sampath for north, former MLA Sorathur R. Rajendran for south and Chidambaram legislator K.A. Pandian for east as secretaries. Each district unit would have two Assembly constituencies to look after. Administrative convenience had been cited as the reason for the change.

With this, the number of district units in the AIADMK went up to 75.

The Cuddalore (west), which has three Assembly seats under it, continues to have A. Arunmozhithevan, Bhuvanagiri MLA, as its district secretary.