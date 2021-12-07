AIADMK retains OPS and EPS in top posts

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (second from left) and O. Panneerselvam receive the election certificate at party headquarters on Monday.

07 December 2021 00:46 IST

Both jointly filed nomination for polls

Former Chief Ministers O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami were on Monday declared elected unopposed as AIADMK coordinator and co-coordinator, the positions they currently hold.

The announcement was made by C. Ponnaiyan, one of the election officials for the party’s organisational polls.

A press release issued by Mr. Ponnaiyan and Pollachi V. Jayaraman, another poll official, stated that the nomination papers were received only from Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami, and were found to be in order as per the relevant rule of the party’s constitution.

The two leaders jointly filed their nomination papers on Saturday. Senior office-bearers at the party headquarters, secretaries of district units and former Ministers also presented the nomination papers on behalf of Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami.

On Friday and Saturday, a few prospective applicants were manhandled by groups of people at the party headquarters.

Mr. Ponnaiyan told The Hindu that nomination papers were provided only to those who were “eligible to receive them”.

After the declaration of the result, Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami, visited the mausoleum of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on the Marina to pay homage to the late leader.