AIADMK restrains office-bearers from participating in media debates

The discussions were aimed at denigrating the party, say leaders

The AIADMK on Monday asked its office-bearers, spokespersons and members not to take part in any debate to be organised by the media.

In a statement, O. Panneerselvam, coordinator, and Edappadi K. Palaniswami, co-coordinator, also requested the media not to invite to their discussion anyone who claimed himself or herself as a representative of the AIADMK. They expressed “sadness” over what they called the practice of holding the debates that were aimed at denigrating the party.

The statement was issued in the light of recent discussions in sections of the media on reasons for the AIADMK’s defeat in the Assembly poll and the factor of former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala in the party affairs.

In a separate release, Mr. Panneerselvam referred to reports of people congregating in large numbers at shopping complexes in localities of Chennai including T. Nagar and Purasawalkam and non-adherence to personal distancing. He requested Chief Minister M.K. Statlin to see to it that those who violated the COVID-19 guidelines were taken to task.