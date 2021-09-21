Tamil Nadu

AIADMK releases two lists

The AIADMK on Monday evening released two lists of candidates for the rural local bodies elections in seven of the nine newly carved districts.

A senior leader of the AIADMK said a tie-up with the BJP would be finalised shortly.

In Kancheepuram, the AIADMK fielded nominees in all 11 district panchayat wards and in 75 panchayat union wards out of a total of 98 wards.

The numbers of candidates named for the two rural local bodies in six other districts were Chengalpattu-14 district panchayat wards (total: 16) and 139 panchayat union wards (154); Vellore-2 district panchayat wards (14) and 19 panchayat union wards (138); Ranipet-9 district panchayat wards (13) and 81 panchayat union wards (127); Villupuram-24 district panchayat wards (28) and 229 panchayat union wards (293); Tirunelveli-10 district panchayat wards (12) and 104 panchayat union wards (122); and Tenkasi-12 district panchayat wards (14) and 120 panchayat union wards (144).


