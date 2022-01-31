Tamil Nadu

AIADMK releases first list of candidates for urban local bodies election

The AIADMK on Sunday released its first list of 298 candidates for nine urban local bodies in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Dharmapuri districts.

In the municipalities of Tindivanam, Villupuram, Thittakudi, Virudhachalam and Chidambaram, the party decided to field candidates in all the wards. In the Cuddalore municipal corporation, the list covered 43 out of a total of 45 wards; in the Dharmapuri municipality, 31 out of 33 wards; in Panruti, 30 out of 33 wards; and in Nellikuppam, 29 out of 30 wards.


