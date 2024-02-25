AIADMK releases AI-generated audio clip of Jayalalithaa

February 25, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - Chennai

An AI-generated voice appeal of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa asking people to support the AIADMK was played at the party’s headquarters in Chennai on Saturday.

At the event, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami decried attempts to disparage his party’s efforts to form a coalition for the Lok Sabha election.

Interacting with journalists, Mr. Palaniswami reiterated that the party would form a formidable coalition. A mischievous campaign was being made against the AIADMK, and it would be brought to an end, he said. “At the time of the announcement of the election, we will invite you all to inform you of the composition of our alliance...”

Comparing the performance of AIADMK’s Lok Sabha members during 2014-19 with that of DMK coalition MPs in 2019-24, he said that while the former had raised 16,619 questions on issues concerning the State, the latter could only pose 9,695 queries. He recalled how his former colleagues had stalled the Lok Sabha proceedings for a number of days over the Cauvery issue.

He also dismissed the talk of a “secret pact” with the BJP and unveiled the party’s logo for the poll with the theme of “retrieve the rights of Tamils, protect Tamil Nadu”.