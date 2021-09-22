Tamil Nadu

AIADMK releases 3rd list of candidates

The AIADMK on Tuesday released the third and final list of candidates for rural local bodies’ elections.

A release, issued by party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami, stated that with regard to district panchayat (DP) wards, the party would contest 18 wards in Kallakurichi; 12 wards in Tirupathur; 11 more in Vellore and four more in Villupuram. As regards panchayat union (PU) wards, the party named 110 more candidates for Vellore; 36 more in Ranipet and 115 in Tirupathur.

The release was silent whether the wards, where the AIADMK did not announce its nominees, had been assigned to the BJP or any other party. The release also mentioned candidates for three by-elections to panchayat union wards in Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruppur districts.


