AIADMK reiterates that party ties with BJP remain intact

March 30, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

General secretary of the party, Edappdi K. Palaniswami, said that the two parties would proceed to next year’s Lok Sabha elections, together

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

AIADMK general secretary Edappdi K. Palaniswami on Thursday reiterated that his party’s ties with the BJP remain intact.

Talking to reporters outside the Tamil Nadu Legilative Assembly chamber, Mr. Palaniswami said that even during the Erode (East) assembly by-election, his party fought, while maintaining its relationship with the national party. “As of now, the alliance is in place. Towards next year’s Lok Sabha polls, we will proceed together,” Mr. Palaniswami observed, replying to a query on the reported comment of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the continuance of tie-up between the two parties.

Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, at a party office-bearers’ meeting had said that he would offer to resign as president, if the BJP was to continue its alliance with the AIADMK for the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

On the issue of the incidence of crime in the State, Mr. Palaniswami faulted the DMK government for “allowing the availability of ganja unhindered”, which, he said, had a bearing on the incidence of crime. He wondered what happened to the announcement of the Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu regarding a drive against the sale of ganja and pan masala products, code-named Operation Ganja Vettai-2.0.

On the utilisation of resources under the Governor’s Discretionary Fund for a voluntary organisation when the AIADMK was in power, Mr. Palaniswami said that the enhancement in the allocation was only made [during the previous AIADMK regime]. “Last year, even the present DMK government set apart ₹5 crore for the  Fund,” he said, adding that it was for the benefit of a welfare scheme, breakfast for poor school students, that certain sums of the Fund were provided. He also pointed out that it was the tradition of the House not to criticise the Governor.

Mr. Palaniswami’s criticism regarding the “poor quality” of food being served at Amma Unavagams, low-cost eateries being run by local bodies, was based on reports in sections of the media. “As an Opposition party, we are bringing this to the notice of the government. If the reports are genuine, all what we want from the government is to follow up,” he said.

