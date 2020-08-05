AIADMK refutes Udhayanidhi’s claim on doctors’ deaths

DMK youth wing secretary and president M.K. Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday faced criticism from AIADMK’s IT wing which accused him of propagating ‘falsehoods’ on his social media page about the death of doctors in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Udhayanidhi on Monday had posted that around 43 doctors have died in the State, which makes it the highest number of doctors among 18 States. He had posted a table that claimed to be Indian Medical Association's State-wise data of deaths of doctors.

He wrote: “A report reveals that TN tops in COVID-19 deaths of doctors. It’s a disgrace caused by the AIADMK government. The slave government, which has under-reported COVID-19 deaths of citizens, should clarify the condition of doctors treating infected patients and give them proper protection.”

Debunking the claim on Tuesday, AIADMK’s IT wing responded that the Tamil Nadu branch of Indian Medical Association had denied that it had released information about doctors’ deaths.

“The DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin is spreading fake news saying 43 doctors have died in Tamil Nadu due to COVID-19. The IMA’s Tamil Nadu branch has denied giving out such information. Is the ignorant dynast not ashamed of this?” the official AIADMK’s IT wing page had asked on Tuesday.

The AIADMK’s official Twitter handle also pointed out that the Health Minister C. Vijayabhaskar’s had reiterated that Udhayanidhi Stalin’s tweet was factually wrong and condemnable.