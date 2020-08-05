AIADMK refutes Udhayanidhi’s claim on doctors’ deaths

DMK youth wing secretary and president M.K. Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday faced criticism from AIADMK’s IT wing which accused him of propagating ‘falsehoods’ on his social media page about the death of doctors in Tamil Nadu.
Mr. Udhayanidhi on Monday had posted that around 43 doctors have died in the State, which makes it the highest number of doctors among 18 States. He had posted a table that claimed to be Indian Medical Association's State-wise data of deaths of doctors.
He wrote: “A report reveals that TN tops in COVID-19 deaths of doctors. It’s a disgrace caused by the AIADMK government. The slave government, which has under-reported COVID-19 deaths of citizens, should clarify the condition of doctors treating infected patients and give them proper protection.”
Debunking the claim on Tuesday, AIADMK’s IT wing responded that the Tamil Nadu branch of Indian Medical Association had denied that it had released information about doctors’ deaths.
“The DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin is spreading fake news saying 43 doctors have died in Tamil Nadu due to COVID-19. The IMA’s Tamil Nadu branch has denied giving out such information. Is the ignorant dynast not ashamed of this?” the official AIADMK’s IT wing page had asked on Tuesday.
The AIADMK’s official Twitter handle also pointed out that the Health Minister C. Vijayabhaskar’s had reiterated that Udhayanidhi Stalin’s tweet was factually wrong and condemnable.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath