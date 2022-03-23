‘AIADMK recruited medicos for Amma Clinics on one-year contract only’

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian informed the Assembly on Wednesday that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had advised the Health Department to help the medical professionals who had signed up for a one-year contract to work in Amma Clinics, when vacancies crop up in the future.

Mr. Subramanian was responding to Deputy Leader of the Opposition O. Panneerselvam, who had raised the issue of the closure of Amma Clinics. Mr. Subramanian said the previous AIADMK government recruited the medical professionals on contract for a year, and did not recruit them under the Medical Recruitment Board process.

No Entrance

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi said the State government will not allow entrance examinations for admissions to universities in Tamil Nadu. Responding to a question from PMK legislator G.K. Mani on the UGC making entrance tests mandatory for admissions to all Central universities, Mr. Ponmudi said the State government will oppose any such move in Tamil Nadu.

VCK legislator Aloor Shanavas called upon the government to enact a law against communal violence.