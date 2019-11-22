AIADMK ready to face elections, says Minister Thangamani

Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani said that the ruling party is ready to face elections.
Speaking to reporters after distributing welfare schemes under the Chief Minister Special Grievance Programme at various places in the district, Mr. Thangamani said, “we are not bothered about criticisms and the AIADMK is ready to face elections(did not amplify on whether it was local body or 2021 Assembly elections). People are ready to vote for AIADMK.”
On the alliance front, Mr. Thangamani said that there are no issues in their alliance. “Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami is already made it clear that this alliance would continue in local body and 2021 Assembly elections” he said. He added that the Opposition parties are spreading lies to create clash within the alliance but they would never succeed.
