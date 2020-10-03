AIADMK questions govt. on reopening of schools

PUDUCHERRY

03 October 2020 01:03 IST

‘Constitute a committee to monitor functioning of schools’

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday questioned the necessity to reopen schools when COVID-19 cases were increasing.

Addressing a press conference here, AIADMK leader in the Assembly A. Anbalagan said the government would be made accountable if any student was going to get infected.

The government should have waited for some more time to reopen the schools, he said, urging the Lt. Governor to constitute a committee to monitor the functioning of schools during the pandemic. The committee should ensure that students and teachers adhered to personal distancing norms and followed other safety protocols, including wearing of masks, he said.

He also criticised the Congress government for its failure to maintain law and order.

Murder and thefts are becoming the order of the day in the Union Territory as law and order was not under the control of the government.

One of the main reasons for the breakdown in the law and order situation, was the failure of the police to conduct night rounds due to paucity in supply of diesel and petrol, Mr. Anbalagan added.