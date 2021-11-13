AIADMK questions DMK’s silence over Kerala decision in Mullaperiyar

O. Panneerselvam urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to insist that Kerala revoke its decision towards strengthening the Baby dam in Mullaperiyar dam

Questioning the silence of the DMK government over the Kerala government’s decision to freeze its permission to cut down trees in the Baby dam, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Saturday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to insist that Kerala revoke its decision towards strengthening the Baby dam in Mullaperiyar dam. He also demanded an all-party meeting to decide on the future course of action over the issue.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam asked the TN Chief Minister to question the Kerala government over the hurdles it had created over several years, notwithstanding the Supreme Court order to Kerala not to obstruct the strengthening of the Baby dam. The former CM went on to insist that Tamil Nadu should take all steps to assert its rights to strengthen Baby dam.

The Tamil Nadu government should not give any scope for talks with the neighbouring State over constructing any new dam, Mr. Panneerselvam insisted. Rejecting the statement made by a Kerala Minister that officials had granted permission to cut trees without the knowledge of their Chief Minister, Mr. Panneerselvam said Kerala's action of suspending the official was not only condemnable but also amounted to contempt of court.

“It is surprising to know that the [Tamil Nadu] Chief Minister, who thanked the Kerala Chief Minister the second after the order granting permission [to cut 15 trees in baby dam] came out, remains silent over the incidents that followed eventually,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

Referring to the statement of Minister for Water Resources that the action of the Kerala government over its official was an internal matter of the State, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that the DMK allies were hesitant to speak out. “Is not the silence maintained over the Mullaperiyar, the lifeline of Tamil Nadu, a betrayal of Tamil Nadu and its people?” he asked.

Questioning the silence maintained by the allies of the ruling DMK government over the Mullaiperiyar issue, Mr. Panneerselvam contended that farmers and people were increasingly of the view that the allies of the ruling dispensation were taking sides with Kerala. “There could be differences between political parties in Tamil Nadu. But, when it comes to asserting the rights of Tamil Nadu, all MLAs, MPs and Ministers should remain united.”

Mr. Panneerselvam also insisted that an all-party meeting should be called for to decide on a consensus over the issue and to present strong arguments in the case relating to the issue which is expected to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Saturday.