AIADMK questions DMK govt over release of water from Mullaperiyar

CHENNAI

30 October 2021 16:17 IST

The party’s coordinator and former CM, O. Panneerselvam, condemned the actions of the Kerala government and urged CM Stalin to explain TN’s stand to the farmers of the State

Questioning the manner in which Mullaperiyar dam was opened to release water much against the stand of farmers in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Saturday raised several queries over the issue and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to explain the State government’s stand to the people of Tamil Nadu and its farmers.

“When Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources and experts have opined that Mullaperiyar dam is safe and when the water storage in the dam has not reached 142 feet as yet, farmers question the need for releasing water to Kerala, especially when water has not reached Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts,” Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out.

The former Chief Minister also questioned whether water was released in the presence of Kerala Ministers from Mullaperiyar with the concurrence of Tamil Nadu or whether Kerala had released the water arbitrarily. “If so, why were officials from Tamil Nadu present there. Were the farmers from these five districts were consulted before water was released -- these are among the questions that arise,” Mr. Panneerselvam contended.

“The Tamil Nadu government has the responsibility and duty to provide answers to these questions. The Chief Minister should intervene in Mullaperiyar, the lifeline of Tamil Nadu, to explain the actual status to the people and farmers of Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam referred to the opposition of farmers in Dindigul, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Theni districts over the manner in which water from released Mullaperiyar and condemned the actions of the Kerala government in this regard.

The farmers had claimed this was the first time Kerala Ministers and officials from Tamil Nadu were present for releasing water and this has been a huge disappointment for farmers in Tamil Nadu, the former CM contended. Mr. Panneerselvam also recalled his statement in which he urged the government to consult farmers and take steps to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu in Mullaperiyar.