AIADMK pulls up DMK govt. for being ‘indifferent’ towards fishermen

The AIADMK on Monday criticised the DMK regime for being “indifferent” towards the issues of fishermen who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan authorities.

Referring to the latest incident of reported tonsuring of five fishermen from Rameswaram, D. Jayakumar, the party’s organisation secretary and former Fisheries Minister told the media that the fishing folk had been suffering from the losses of lives and properties. Yet, the State government remained “unmoved,” Mr Jayakumar complained.

The ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to exert pressure on the Centre to ensure that the “continued onslaught” of the Sri Lankan government on the fishermen of Tamil Nadu be put to an end, in addition to getting the release of all the arrested fishermen and their belongings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.