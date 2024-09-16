AIADMK pulls up DMK govt. for being ‘indifferent’ towards fishermen

The AIADMK on Monday criticised the DMK regime for being “indifferent” towards the issues of fishermen who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan authorities.

Referring to the latest incident of reported tonsuring of five fishermen from Rameswaram, D. Jayakumar, the party’s organisation secretary and former Fisheries Minister told the media that the fishing folk had been suffering from the losses of lives and properties. Yet, the State government remained “unmoved,” Mr Jayakumar complained.

The ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to exert pressure on the Centre to ensure that the “continued onslaught” of the Sri Lankan government on the fishermen of Tamil Nadu be put to an end, in addition to getting the release of all the arrested fishermen and their belongings.