AIADMK public meeting in Chennai rescheduled to January 31

January 18, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The meeting, to be addressed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, was originally scheduled for January 19 but has now been postponed to January 31

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK has rescheduled its public meeting, originally scheduled to take place in R.K. Nagar in Chennai on January 19, 2024. The meeting has now been postponed to January 31. The party’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will address the meeting, a party release said.

In another release, the party announced an agitation against illegal sand mining and the alleged involvement of DMK party cadre in this. The demonstration will be held at the Anaicut bus terminus in Vellore district on January 22. Former Minister and senior party leader K.P. Munusamy will lead the agitation.

