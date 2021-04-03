AIADMK presents list of achievements of State government

The AIADMK on Thursday cautioned the people of the State that if the DMK gets elected to power, the State would witness “kangaroo panchayat, land grab, lack of safety for women, deterioration of law and order, all-pervasive corruption and irregularities in administration”.

‘DMK desperate’

In a statement, O. Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister and coordinator of the party, and Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Chief Minister and co-coordinator, recalled how the DMK legislators “indulged in violence” on the day a trust vote was adopted in February 2017.

“The DMK members, who do not respect the conventions of the Assembly, are desperate to capture power,” they said.

41-point list

The two leaders presented a 41-point list of achievements of the current government in the last four years and urged the people of the State to vote for their party to ensure that such achievements were sustained, and the State remained peaceful.