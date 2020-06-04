AIADMK presents Budget wishlist to U.T. govt.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged the government to allocate adequate funds in the upcoming budget to provide Rs 3,000 each to all ration cardholders in the Union Territory.

Responding to the call given by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to political parties to provide budget suggestions, AIADMK floor leader in the Assembly A. Anbalagan said the financial assistance was necessary to compensate the livelihood losses during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a letter submitted to the Chief Minister, he said the government should initiate steps to pass a resolution against the Centre’s move to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory.

The government should also adopt a resolution making private medical colleges to part with 50% of the seats to Centralised Admission Committee.

The party also wanted the government to cancel the agreement signed with Karaikal port, collect pending tax arrears and utilise AFT land for business activity.