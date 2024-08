AIADMK has postponed the meeting of district secretaries and headquarters office bearers.

The meeting to be chaired by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami was earlier scheduled to be held on August 9 at the party’s headquarters MGR Maligai in Chennai.

The meeting has been postponed and the announcement is made with approval of Mr. Palaniswami, the party said in an official release. However, it did not specify the reasons for the postponement.