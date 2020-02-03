AIADMK, PMK responsible for CAA chaos: Stalin

“The ruling AIADMK and its ally, the PMK, are responsible for all the protests, rallies, turbulence, lathi-charge incidents, gunfire and violence (related to the anti-CAA/NRC protests) in the country,” DMK president M.K. Stalin alleged on Sunday.

He launched a signature campaign at Kolathur as part of a wider campaign organised by the DMK-led Opposition to register their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

To divert the people’s attention from the ‘pathetic’ economic situation, the Central government had introduced the CAA, which was detrimental to minorities, especially Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils, he said.

“Had they (the AIADMK and the PMK) not voted for the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, it would not have been passed. Therefore, people must remember that the AIADMK and the PMK are responsible for all the violence and turbulence,” he said. “Now, the BJP-led Centre wants to implement the NPR and the NRC too. Both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have shown a dictatorial attitude and are determined to implement all of them, ignoring public protests,” he said, adding, “But the opposition to them is growing. The governments of Punjab, Bihar, West Bengal and Kerala have announced that they will not implement them. The AIADMK government is afraid to take a stand as they know that the government will fall if they oppose the CAA.”

Launching the campaign at Saidapet, CPI leader R. Nallakannu said assaulting students was like attacking the country’s democracy. “Lakhs of people across the country have come together to oppose the CAA, the NRC and the NPR. Many States have declared that they will not implement them. It is a pity that they (proponents of the CAA) have attacked the students of JNU,” he said. He urged the people of the State to come forward and be a part of the campaign.