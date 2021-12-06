Tamil Nadu

AIADMK plans State-wide agitation

The AIADMK on Monday announced that it would hold State-wide demonstrations on December 9, condemning the DMK Government “for not paying attention to people's problems”.

Party leaders O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the agitation had been called to demand a cut in the State VAT on petrol and diesel, assistance to people affected by floods, adequate compensation to flood-hit farmers and the Pongal gift hamper for all, besides condemning the DMK regime for seeking to close Amma Clinics. Rising prices of essentials and incentive for conservancy workers are the other issues to be raised. The demonstrations will be held at the headquarters of all revenue districts.


