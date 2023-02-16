ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK plans six-day-long programmes to mark Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary

February 16, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK will hold public meetings for six days next month across the State to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the meetings would be held from March 5 - 7 and 10 - 12. He would garland the statue of the former Chief Minister at the party’s headquarters on February 24.

Meanwhile, the party’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, in a statement, took exception to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s observation that the ruling DMK had fulfilled 85% of its electoral assurances. Giving an account of the ruling party’s approach towards implementation of the promises, Mr. Panneerselvam said the DMK regime had abandoned many welfare schemes launched by the previous AIADMK government.

In a series of tweets, the AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, expressed concern over the reported rise in crimes involving migrant workers from other States of the country, including the north. He called for the formation of a panel of experts to examine the issue elaborately.

Related Topics

politics / Tamil Nadu

